Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long glittering career.

The Chinese badminton star, who won gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which was pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast of JUV vs TOR on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

"From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out," Xinhua news agency quoted Lin Dan as saying on Weibo, China's twitter-like social media.

Former Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei praised Lin Dan for his marvellous career.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

"We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear,Within the hush of silent tear," Lee Chong Wei tweeted.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Lin Dan submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.

Taking into consideration his personal preference and current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed to his retirement, Xinhua news agency reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)