Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: It is time for the Derby della Mole in the Italian Serie A as league leaders Juventus take on Torino looking to continue their good run of form. The Bianconeri with 72 points from 29 games currently have a four-point lead over rivals Lazio. With three wins in the league since the restart, Maurizio Sarri has managed to instil confidence in his Juventus team which had taken a beating after a defeat in the Copa Italia finals at the hands of Napoli. Torino are a decent mid-table team which can produce the goods on their day. Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20: Check Out the Predicted Line-Up for JUV vs TOR at Allianz Stadium.

The front three of Juventus – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa scored world-class goals in their game against Genoa. With the forwards in fine form, the Old Lady from Turin will be looking forward to a field day at home. Miralem Pjanic continues to make the side tick in midfield as his time in Italy comes to an end. Matthijs de Light has looked like a player he was at Ajax since the league resumed which is good signs for the Juventus fans. Adrien Rabiot could feature again for the hosts after impressing in the previous match.

Daniele Baselli is out with a long term knee injury, and apart from him, the rest of the squad is fit and available for selection. Simone Zaza in the forward line is a critical player for Torino, and the Italian striker will be looking to get on the scoresheet against his former team. Andrea Belotti is another quality player in the forward line that could trouble Juventus. The visitors will likely pack the midfield with five players in order to stifle the Bianconeri in the middle.

When is Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Torino match in Serie A will be played on July 04, 2020 (Saturday) at the Allianz Stadium. The game has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST. Lionel Messi To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Next Year at Juventus? Fans go Berserk with the Recent Transfer Rumour.

How to Live Telecast of Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can catch the live action of Juventus vs Torino on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

With Sony Sports being the official broadcaster, SonyLiv will be streaming the games online, Fans can log onto SonyLiv.com and SonyLiv App to catch the live action of Juventus vs Torino. Juventus should not find it difficult beating Torino, a side that has lost 8 out of its ten competitive games played.

