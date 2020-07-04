EPL Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: An in-form Manchester United, buoyed by the return of key players to full fitness, takes on Bournemouth in the English Premier League at Old Trafford. With Leicester City and Chelsea dropping points in their previous games, the Red Devils find themselves just three points short of the third position in the points table. Since their shock defeat at the hands of Burnley in January, Manchester United have gone on a 15 match unbeaten run with plenty of goals scored and a watertight defence. Relegation-threatened Bournemouth are in a desperate need of revival in order to beat the drop, but Manchester United look a tough task. Lionel Messi Transfer News Updates: Barcelona Star Joining Manchester City? Fans Speculate So.

Manchester United at the moment are sticking to a tried and tested starting eleven which is ripping apart teams with ease. Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation with his goal-scoring exploits in a playmaker role. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are immense in midfield, never letting go of the control. Mason Greenwood scored against Brighton and will start while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford pick themselves up. Harry Maguire has played every minute of the Premier League campaign for the hosts, and the skipper will be the defensive rock again for the Red Devils.

Striker Callum Wilson will not play against Manchester United as he serves the last of his two-game ban. Skipper Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels are struggling with knee injuries at the moment and look set to miss the contest. Eddie Howe could deploy a 3-5-2 formation at Old Trafford with Joshua King leading the line. Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook are the two defensive-minded midfielders who will be tasked to keep an eye on Bruno Fernandes and co.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth will be played at the Old Trafford on July 04, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST. EPL 2019-20 Golden Boot Award: Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Other Top Goal Scorers of Premier League Ongoing Season.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Manchester United vs Bournemouth.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 can be viewed in India on OTT Platforms. Fans can log into Disney+ Hotstar app or Disney+ Hotstar website too catch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Bournemouth clash. Manchester United will score goals this evening which should make up for pleasant viewing for their fans as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men march towards a Champions League qualification.

