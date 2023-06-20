Jakarta [Indonesia], June 20 (ANI): India's men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have reached their career-best ranking as they climbed up three spots to become World No. 3 in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The duo on Sunday clinched the first-ever BWF Super 1000 World Tour title in the final of the Indonesia Open.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag created history by defeating the second-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh 21-17, 21-18.

The Indian pair started slowly but they started to unleash their attacking prowess to win six consecutive points and take a 9-7 lead. They protected their lead and built on it to secure the first set.

In the second set, both pair showed aggression and were level at 6-6. But Satwiksairaj and Chirag's impressive shot selection and quick reflexes allowed them to take the lead in the second game. They didn't allow Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to mount a comeback.

The victory at the Indonesia Open was the sixth title for Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on the BWF World Tour. Their last BWF title came at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament in March. They suffered an upset in their last tournament as they crashed out of Singapore Open 2023.

They managed to reach the final of the Indonesia Open 2023 by defeating the South Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal.

The Indian duo lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense. (ANI)

