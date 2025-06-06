Sports News | Clarke Believes Kohli Could Come out of Test Retirement if India Suffer Heavy Defeat in England

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Virat Kohli, who considers Test cricket as the pinnacle, could come out of retirement if India suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming five-Test series in England and is requested to return by the team management and selectors.

Kohli had announced his retirement from the longest format last month after featuring in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

“I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again," Clarke told the Beyond23 Cricket podcast on Friday.

"And I honestly, I think if he was asked by the captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he'll come. He still loves Test cricket.

"I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real.”

Following his long-cherished dream of winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli had said the title triumph still ranked “five levels under Test cricket”.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their retirement from Tests ahead of the England series, which begins with the opening match in Leeds on June 20.

"Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket. I think tactically any team will miss his captaincy. I think tactically he was a brilliant captain. Virat Kohli walks away from test cricket. Devastating! What an absolute champion he's been and test cricket will miss him," Clarke said.

Shubman Gill has been named captain following Rohit's retirement.

“He (Virat) sees it as the pinnacle and he's still playing good enough cricket. He definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons are, everybody comes to that time in their career," said Clarke, who captained Australia in Tests and ODIs between 2011 and 2015.

"If that's the case, then so be it. But if they don't perform, if they get beaten, like I say, 5-0 in England, which I don't think they will. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian squad is a good squad,” he added.

Clarke also heaped praise on young batter Sai Sudharsan for his impressive performances in the IPL for Gujarat Titans.

"Forget he's the leading run scorer, but to me, this kid is a superstar. He left hander. I think he's a number three in test cricket. I think he's probably going to open the batting in time in India's T20 team.

"He's in their test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England. I think he can walk straight into bat number three. I think technically he's very good. He's got all the shots and mentally he's ready. He really impressed me.

And he's a good looking player as well. He's got that left hander backlift. He plays all the shots; against the quicks he'll take on the short ball..."

Clarke also expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragic stampede during the RCB celebration event.

"It's devastating to see anybody get injured or hurt or even worse, pass away is absolutely devastating. Hopefully, we never see this again.

"And I think the players should be able to celebrate with the fans, even if it's packed the stadium, take the players to the stadium and let them do a lap of honour at their home ground, something like that.

"Whatever it is, I hope this doesn't stop players and fans being able to celebrate together because I think the fans deserve it. But you never, ever want to see someone get hurt or injured or pass.

"So yeah, thoughts are with all the families. Devastating news. It certainly was a sad end to what has been an absolutely incredible season."

