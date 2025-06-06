ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: The England national cricket team will clash with the West Indies national cricket team in the first of the three-match series on June 06, Friday. The England vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 will be held at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street and has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. West Indies Announces 15-Member Squad For T20I Series Against England: Shai Hope to Lead, Andre Russell Gets Call-Up.

England has white-washed West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Under new white-ball captain Harry Brook, they will look to complete a clean sweep. Although West Indies are a much stronger side in the T20Is and with the inclusion of the likes of Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, they will look to stage a fightback. Meanwhile, we have drafted the ENG vs WI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for 1st T20I 2025.

ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG) and Sherfane Rutherford(WI).

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (WI), Will Jacks (ENG)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Saqib Mahmood (ENG).

ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Andre Russell (vc). Phil Salt to Miss England vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series Due to Paternity Leave.

ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Ben Duckett (ENG), Jos Buttler (ENG), Shai Hope (WI), Harry Brook, herfane Rutherford (WI). (ENG), Andre Russell (WI), Will Jacks (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Saqib Mahmood (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).