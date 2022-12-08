Imphal, Dec 8 (PTI) Tiddim Road Athletic United (TRAU) FC notched up a 2-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC in their I-League fixture at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Thursday, breaking the latter's unbeaten run this season.

Buanthanglun Samte (25th minute) and Salam Johnson Singh (54th) found the net on either side of the breather to give TRAU a much-needed win and end a run of three straight losses.

The result also ended the visitors' unbeaten streak as they also failed to find the net in a match for the first time this season.

The first half began on a quiet note, with no major chances created early on and the teams looking to find their rhythm. All that changed in the 25th minute as Samte curled home a masterful free-kick.

Battling with an onrushing forward to reach a weak back pass, Punjab goalkeeper Kiran Limbu was forced into a foul just outside the penalty area on the right side.

From the resulting set piece, the TRAU left fullback fired his shot into the top corner to give his team the lead.

In the 38th minute, Baoringdao Bodo broke away into the penalty box but his shot was blocked at the last moment by Freddy Lallawmawma.

Punjab's attacking threats were mostly limited to crosses and shots from long distance. Naocha Singh stung the palms of goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh in the 36th minute and seven minutes later, Maheson Singh's shot, after dribbling past two players, flew over the bar.

At half time, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of TRAU.

The home team almost doubled their lead just four minutes into the second half but Bodo could not keep his shot on target after being found by a low cross by Johnson.

In the 54th minute, however, TRAU doubled their advantage with another quality finish.

After some fine build-up play, Samte's cross from the left flank reached the far post and found Johnson, who took a touch and slammed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

The team from Punjab continued to dominate possession but found it hard to make any serious inroads into the rival defence. Maheson had another go at goal from outside the box in the 64th minute, and goalkeeper Bishorjit claimed it without any fuss.

As the match drew to a close, Mera had another free-kick palmed away for a corner by Bishorjit in the 85th minute. Punjab pushed hard to find their way back into the match but could not break down the resolute TRAU defensive line.

In the dying moments, captain Komron Tursunov almost made it three for TRAU but his thundering drive from distance cannoned off the woodwork.

