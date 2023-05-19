New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress leader met protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others. These wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs RR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Grapplers including Punia, Sakshi, Vinesh and others joined the march demanding the arrest of the WFI chief charged with sexual harassment of athletes.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also reached Jantar Mantar on April 29 and met the protesting wrestlers.

Also Read | DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 67 in Delhi.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," she had said.

The protestors have been demanding the registration of FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Delhi Police on Friday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)