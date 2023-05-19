Punjab Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals at Dharamsala, with both teams needing a win in their last game of the group phase to keep their hopes alive of making it to the top four. Punjab lost out to Delhi in the last match, while Rajasthan faced a similar fate when they played Bangalore recently. Rajasthan started the campaign on a brilliant note, but they have had an alarming drop in level towards the business end of the campaign. With four defeats in the last five encounters, it will be very difficult for the side to pull themselves out of this rut and get a much-needed win. Opponents Punjab never really hit top gear but have picked up a victory here and there to stay in the hunt. Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at Each Team's Chances of Making It to Last Four After SRH vs RCB Match.

Liam Livingstone finally played to his true potential with the bat against Delhi, but it was a shame he could not help his team win. Punjab have issues with their top order, with Shikhar Dhawan going through a lean patch. Prabhsimran Singh will continue to be used as an impact substitution and needs to have a good game for the side. Their bowlers will need to be aggressive in the powerplays, with Rajasthan boasting plenty of big hitters.

Trent Boult is likely to be inducted back into the playing eleven for Rajasthan and he should come in place of Adam Zampa. The team was bowled out for a paltry 59 against Bangalore, but batting has rarely been a problem for the team. The former of Jos Butler is a worry, though with the English captain lacking consistency. 'Time Machine Se Aaya Hai Kya' Netizens React After Fan Accurately Predicts Virat Kohli's Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

When Is PBKS vs RR Match 66 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Friday, May 19. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs RR Match 66 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The PBKS vs RR match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2023: JioCinema's Viewership Sets New Streaming Record.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs RR Match 66 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. It should be another high-scoring game at Dharamsala with the side batting first winning here.

