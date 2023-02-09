Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi's Sachin Baisoya broke away into a two-shot lead with a five-under 65 in the third round of the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship golf touernament, presented by Tollygunge Club here on Thursday.

Baisoya, searching for his maiden title, tallied 15-under 195 after the penultimate round of the opening event of the season.

Another Delhi-based golfer, Harsh Gangwar, the overnight joint leader along with Baisoya, kept himself in the hunt with a 67.

Gangwar, playing his second season as a professional and yet to win a title, closed the round in second place at 13-under 197.

US-based rookie Varun Chopra, playing his first event as a pro on the PGTI circuit after coming through last week's Qualifying School, was placed third at 12-under 198 following his round of 65 on Thursday.

Baisoya (64-66-65), who has been in the lead since the start of the event, was on a roll after he sank a 25-feet birdie on the first hole. The 27-year-old went on to pick up three more shots till the 10th.

Baisoya's bogey on the 12th did not derail his round as he quickly regained ground with a chip-in birdie on the 14th, followed by a 20-feet birdie putt on the 16th.

The National Games bronze medallist from last year closed out the round with two good par saves on the 17th and 18th.

Gangwar (66-64-67) was four-under through the front-nine after making an eagle, three birdies and a bogey. The 25-year-old chipped-in from the bunker for a birdie on the fifth and drained a 25-footer for eagle on the seventh.

However, after his double-bogey on the 10th, birdies dried up for Gangwar as his ball-striking was not as accurate.

Gangwar could only pick up a stroke on the 15th.

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (67) and Patna's Aman Raj (68) kept themselves in contention as they were tied fourth at 11-under 199.

Defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67) moved into tied 25th at four-under 206.

Kolkata's Sandeep Yadav (68), the lone amateur to make the cut, was a further shot back in tied 31st place.

Raju Ali Mollah (69), the only Kolkata-based professional to make the cut, was tied 35th at two-under 208 along with Udayan Mane (72).

