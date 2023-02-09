After a wait of two matches, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to open his account for Al-Nassr. The Portugal forward came under criticism for his poor form, which saw Al-Nassr got knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal. But his strike from the penalty spot, which was his first goal for Al-Nassr, helped his side snatch a point from the jaws of defeat against Al-Fateh. Having gotten off the mark, Ronaldo’s performance will again be the point of focus in this contest. Will Ronaldo be part of Al-Nassr’s playing XI tonight? In this article, we will explore that. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Everyone For Birthday Messages, Shares Frame With Friends and Family On Instagram (Check Post).

The five-time Ballon d’Or is still to be at his absolute best in Saudi Arabia. He missed some sitters during Al-Nassr’s match against Al-Fateh but was able to put the ball at the back of the net from the penalty spot in the dying stages of the match. He did prevent what seemed to be an Al-Nassr defeat, but the fans would expect much more from him in this contest as the league leaders plan on consolidating their spot at the top of the points table. Ronaldo will be expected to take up a bulk of the goal-scoring responsibility with Anderson Talisca ruled out for two weeks with injury.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo will be included in Al-Nassr's starting XI for this clash and he would hope to carry some of the confidence he gained from the last match, onto this clash. The Portugal star's performance will be crucial in determining the outcome of this contest. A win for Al-Nassr will see them open up a three-point lead at the top. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Al-Nassr Wishes Portugal Star As He Turns 38.

Al-Wehda would be slightly low of confidence after losing their last two matches. Placed 13th on the 16-team table, a loss would leave them vulnerable to te threat of being relegated. Al-Nassr should win this contest and fans can expect Ronaldo's name on the scoresheet.

