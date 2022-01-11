Christchurch [New Zealand], January 11 (ANI): The reigning World Test Champions New Zealand proved why have they earned their title in the second test against Bangladesh at Christchurch.

Reeling off a shock loss, New Zealand rebounded with a dominant win with 117 runs and an innings. Bangladesh's fairytale trip in New Zealand ended in heartbreak and both teams now look ahead to their next opponents.

Bangladesh opened the day after being made to follow-on by New Zealand after they fell short by 395 runs in their first innings to chase down New Zealand's mammoth 521 runs. The second innings for Bangladesh went better, as the team put up 278 runs with Liton Das scoring a century. However, their 278-run total saw them still trail by 117 runs and give New Zealand the win without having to bat in their second innings.

Ross Taylor finished the game off with the final wicket that saw Ebadot Hossain caught by captain Tom Latham. Latham spoke about the decision to give Taylor the ball to close the series and the importance of this test for Taylor and the team after the game.

"I haven't felt that pressure from the crowd and the boys to bowl (Taylor) as well. The umpires played their part as well. It was actually very dark out there (laughing). I said we can't bowl seamers and that left one decision to bowl Ross and the way it worked out couldn't be scripted any better. Everyone wanted me to take that catch, to grab it and sign off the test by giving Ross another wicket under his belt, It was pretty special," said Latham after the second Test concluded.

"It is a massive test for Ross as it was his final one. The servant he has been to New Zealand Cricket over these years has been absolutely amazing and we are looking forward to celebrating with him and his family tonight," he added.

Taylor scored 28 runs in New Zealand's first innings of the test and bowled three balls in the final over, conceding zero runs and taking one wicket. The player of the series was Devon Conway, who had centuries in both test matches. New Zealand also saw phenomenal performances from the likes of captain Tom Latham and Trent Boult in the second test.

New Zealand will return to hosting duties when South Africa visits for a 2-game Test series from February 17 which will be streamed live and exclusive on Prime Video. (ANI)

