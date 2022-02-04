Melbourne [Australia], February 4 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed the remainder of the men's domestic season and the agreed competition window for the 2021-22 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL).

The Marsh Sheffield Shield will recommence on February 9, with 10 matches across five rounds before the final beginning on March 31. Australian players selected to tour Pakistan who are not involved in the T20 International series against Sri Lanka are available for selection in domestic matches until February 17.

Queensland is scheduled to play a total of nine matches, Tasmania and South Australia eight, while New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia will play seven under the revised fixture. The playing conditions of the Sheffield Shield have been adjusted to reflect the imbalance of fixtures scheduled. Final table positions will now be decided by the average number of points each team accrues from scheduled matches. A further eight Marsh One-Day Cup matches will be played before the final on March 11 at the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne. Each team will play six matches in the Marsh Cup competition. Western Australia has been granted additional time to prepare for the resumption of the season after being subject to home quarantine requirements at the conclusion of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The remainder of the Women's National Cricket League season will be played from February 22 - March 25, with fixture details to be confirmed early next week.

"We are pleased to confirm the remainder of the men's domestic season and look forward to confirming the final details of the 2021-22 WNCL shortly. Through close consultation with all stakeholders, we have confirmed a schedule which we believe to be in the best interests of players, match officials, support staff and fans.," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said in an official release.

"Following a fairly challenging BBL period, the medical advice we received recommended a short break post BBL, along with a break somewhere within the remaining fixtures to allow participants a breather from the recommended playing protocols. Whilst Cricket Australia want to maximise the number of matches played in pivotal domestic competitions, the health and wellbeing of participants is a priority," he added. (ANI)

