Melbourne [Australia], January 19 (ANI): Sydney Thunder bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

The pacer was reported after playing in a Big Bash League (BBL) game against Adelaide Strikers on January 2. "Hasnain's bowling action was due to be tested at Cricket Australia's ICC-approved facility in Brisbane within the mandated 14-day timeframe and before his departure from Australia," stated an official release.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

However, after he and others were recalled early by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was agreed he would conduct his test at their approved facility in Lahore. As the initial report was made during a KFC Big Bash League match, Cricket Australia will review and verify the report provided by the PCB's testing facility.

The 21-year-old Hasnain impressed one and ball with his bowling in the BBL. He came in as a replacement for England seamer Saqib Mahmood, and took 4-22 in Thunder's 53-run win over Brisbane Heat.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu Beats Sloane Stephens in Clash of US Open Winners.

The pacer did not pick a single wicket in his last BBL game against Sydney Sixers.

In the five games he played, Hasnain took seven wickets at an average of 15.71. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)