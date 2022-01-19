India take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, January 19. The match would be played at the Boland Park in Paarl and is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST. India, after a good start to the tour, lost the second and third Tests to concede the series 2-1 and they would be more than willing to gain a measure of redemption on the hosts in the 50-over format. Under new leadership, the Indian team would have a lot of new faces who would be eager on making a mark in the series. With skipper KL Rahul confirming that he would be opening the innings, it is highly likely that Shikhar Dhawan gets to return to the side. Also, Rahul hinted that Venkatesh Iyer can potentially make his ODI debut as a bowling all-rounder. A lot of focus would also be on Virat Kohli, who relinquished Test captaincy in a sudden development few days ago and his performance as a pure batsman is something all fans are looking forward to, in this series. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl

South Africa too would have some new faces in the squad with the likes of Quinton de Kock returning and Dwaine Pretorius and also Tabriaz Shamsi being part of the squad. Temba Bavuma, the captain, would want to carry on the momentum from the successful Test series into the ODIs and nothing less than a win is what they would aim for. IND vs SA, Paarl Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 at Boland Park

When is India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 19, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st ODI online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).