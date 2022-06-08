New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Wishes keep pouring in for Indian batter Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on Wednesday.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha took to the Koo app and shared a picture with Mithali and congratulated her on a wonderful career.

"Congratulations #mithaliraj for a wonderful career! I am sure you will continue to inspire young children. Best wishes for your future endeavours," said Ojha.

Former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim also congratulated Mithali Raj.

"Many congratulations Mithali for a splendid career. You leave behind a legacy that will be tough to follow. Best wishes always," Saba Karim said on the Koo app.

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir also took to Instagram to congratulate the batter, saying that she is one of the biggest ambassadors of the game.

"You are not just an inspiration to millions of women across the world but one of the biggest ambassadors of the game! Congrats on a phenomenal career @mithaliraj," he said.

Mitali's teammate and bowler Poonam Yadav also took to Instagram congratulating her on her career saying, "You are my role model and it was great playing with you, learning the game under your captaincy was a different experience. Hats off to all your contributions for Women's Cricket and the records you hold makes you special in your own way. My best wishes and prayers for you."

Mithali is retiring as the leading run-scorer in the women's ODIs. She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, Mithali has smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68. She also has 2364 runs in 89 T20Is.

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

At 16, she scored an unbeaten 114 on ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

Mithali Raj is currently in the seventh position in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday. (ANI)

