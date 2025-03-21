Sports News | Cricket Has Been My Life Since I Was a Kid, Continues to Be Huge Part of Me: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India] March 21 (ANI): Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has said cricket has been his life since he was a kid and he feels connected to the game even after retiring from it.

He also recalled how he imbibed discipline while being coached by Ramakant Achrekar.

"An incredible journey, one filled with emotions, challenges, and unforgettable moments. Cricket has been my life since I was a kid, and it continues to be a huge part of me. Even after retiring, I feel connected to the game. The love and support I have received from fans over the years have been overwhelming, and I am truly grateful for that." Sachin Tendulkar told Boria Majumdar during Backstage with Boria in season six.

Asked about special moments, Tendulkar said there were many but holding cricket bat for the first time was a special feeling.

"There are many! But one that stands out is the first time I held a cricket bat. I was just a little boy, playing with my brother and friends. Then, of course, getting coached by Ramakant Achrekar Sir changed everything. I remember how he made me play hours of cricket at Shivaji Park, sometimes even making me bat in the nets without a break. Those early lessons instilled discipline in me." he added.

Tendulkar still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries.

Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16. He played his first ODI on December 18 the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. (ANI)

