Mumbai, July 14: England assistant coach Marcus Trescothik feels cricket has become more friendly because of franchise tournaments all around the world, and that the constant nudging between India and the hosts in the ongoing Lord's Test has provided the much-needed competitive edge to the game. There has been exchange of words between India and England players in the third Test, but it has not led to bad blood, which is good for the game. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Anil Kumble Stresses KL Rahul–Rishabh Pant Partnership Is Crucial to India’s Chase Against England.

"Having that competitive edge definitely helps the situation. It helps the atmosphere in the series. Cricket has got a bit more friendly over the past few years because the players are together in franchise tournaments all over the world. Sometimes it's good to create something in the game," Trescothick said after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

"Both teams are passionate about playing the game and it is understandable that at times it gets to a boiling point. There will be things that happen between the two teams but both teams know there's a line you can't cross but it's not really been troubled too much," he added.

Going into the fifth and final day, the third Test is interestingly poised with India needing 135 more runs in their chase of 193, while England require six wickets. Chasing the target, India lost four wickets in the last hour for just 58 runs. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Washington Sundar Confident India’s Solid Batters Will Get the Job Done Against England, Says ‘Winning a Test at Lord’s Going To Be Amazing’.

"The last hour of viewing, our guys running in really well, there was an edge out there and it creates a great spectacle. We were fairly relaxed in the dressing room, controlling the emotions of what's going on. We all enjoy every wicket but we are still very controlled in what we are trying to do," added the former England opener.

Trescothink said the first hour of the fifth day will decide the fate of the Test.

"It will revolve around the first hour of the day and how positive India can be or how dominant we can be and how many wickets we can get," said Trescothick.

