Johannesburg [South Africa], May 12 (ANI): Cricket South Africa has appointed Wandile Gwavu as the fielding coach for the white-all format on Friday.

Three days after securing the qualification for the World Cup 2023, the Proteas are looking to strengthen their management ahead of the upcoming World Cup 2023 which will be played in India.

Also Read | All India Football Federation Marks Legendary Footballer’s PK Banerjee’s Birthday As ‘AIFF Grassroots Day’.

Cricket South Africa released an official statement which said,"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce that Wandile Gwavu has been appointed the fielding coach for the Proteas white-ball setup. The 36-year-old, who took charge of the fielding during South Africa's inbound limited-overs tours against West Indies and the Netherlands this past summer, joins Rob Walter's team on a full-time basis alongside batting coach JP Duminy.

As head coach of DP World Lions since 2019, Gwavu was named Domestic Coach of the Season in his first year in charge and has since led the Highveld team to five titles in four seasons - the most by any Lions coach. He was also assistant coach to both the Jozi Stars (Mzansi Super League) and Joburg Super Kings (Betway SA20) and enjoyed national spells with the SAU19s and SA 'A' side.

Also Read | IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammad Hussamuddin Wins Bronze Medal After Giving Walkover in Semifinals.

Hailing from Cape Town kwa Langa, Gwavu played age-group cricket for Eastern Province and was part of their Academy before he took up coaching. CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe commented: "We are pleased to confirm Wandile as the fielding coach for the Proteas Men's limited-overs team. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level in South African cricket with a coaching career that speaks volumes.

"With the fine margins and the ever-increasing stakes in 50-over and T20 cricket, fielding has become a critical part of any successful team and we strongly believe Wandile's expertise will help the Proteas maintain their strong tradition of fielding excellence across both formats."

"Wandile also permanently joins the set-up during an exciting period as the team transition into a crucial preparatory phase ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year," said Nkwe." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)