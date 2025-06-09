Parma (Italy), Jun 9 (AP) Parma has reached agreement with coach Cristian Chivu to terminate his contract, the club said on Monday.

The 44-year-old is now expected to join Inter Milan to replace Simone Inzaghi, who took over as coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Also Read | 10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir Becomes First Indian To Secure Top-10 Finish at Rotax Euro Trophy 2025.

The Serie A team thanked Chivu for “all of his work and for reaching our sporting objective, while wishing him all the best in his career in the future.”

Parma hired Chivu in February with the side 18th in the 20-team Serie A. It went on to avoid relegation by finishing 16th. (AP) AM

Also Read | Roland Garros 2025: Records Broken During Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)