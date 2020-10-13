Lisbon, Oct 13 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said on Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.

Ronaldo was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. AP

