Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed the reason for keeping MS Dhoni stationed in the final three overs instead of promoting him up in the batting order following his cameo against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After being put to bat, Dhoni arrived on the crease with two overs left and CSK reduced to 142/6. In the next 12 deliveries, Dhoni recreated the magic at Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians and effortlessly raced to 28 runs in a mere nine deliveries.

Dhoni's performance in the IPL has led to fans asking for a promotion of the former CSK skipper in the batting order.

However, Fleming revealed that Dhoni is still recovering from knee issues for which he underwent surgery after the conclusion of last year's IPL.

"It is inspirational, his batting this season, even in the nets, has been very crisp and the team is not surprised to see what he is doing. His skill level during the pre-season was very high. Other years he had a problem with his knee and he is still recovering, which is why there are only a certain amount of balls he can function well. I think everyone wants to see him for longer as we do but that amount of time is right; we need him for the tournament," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

The LSG pace duo of Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan were at the receiving end as Dhoni made the wave of yellow erupt in the stands with three fours and two towering sixes.

The atmosphere erupted and applauded each shot that came off Dhoni's bat, which took CSK to a competitive total of 176/6.

"That 2-3 over cameo, he is owning that space, it is up to the rest of the batting unit to get us sort of in a good position where he can push us over the top and he is doing that pretty much every time at the moment, which is great to watch and what an amazing atmosphere when he comes out and entertains. We are incredibly proud of what he has achieved and we marvel at the amount of love that he gets. We are incredibly proud that he is part of our side and he is pretty much the heartbeat of our side," Fleming added.

Recapping the match, Dhoni's cameo, combined with Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57, propelled CSK to 176/6.

In reply, skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock forged a 134-run opening stand, which ensured the hosts walked away with an 8-wicket victory. (ANI)

