Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings seamer Mukesh Choudhary is a doubtful starter for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he is currently healing from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The confirmation whether the left-armer will miss some part of the tournament has not come yet. The 26-year-old had joined the CSK preparatory camp earlier this month in Chennai before he headed to NCA. The time frame for his return from injury is not clear yet.

Mukesh last played a competitive cricket match back in December 2022 for Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is the country's top 50-over domestic tournament, in Ahmedabad.

This injury has hit another dent on CSK's title hopes. Their seam attack has already lost New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson, who is also recovering from a back injury. Deepak Chahar, the pace spearhead, is also working his way back from injury. The team's in-form opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is also injured and recovering. All-rounder Shiva Dube is also healing from an injury sustained during practice sessions for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Sri Lankan bowling pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will also miss some CSK action initially. Their national commitments, which involve a six-match white-ball series against New Zealand set to end on April 8.

Choudhary's absence will leave CSK without a left-arm seamer in their squad. In the last IPL season, he was one of the biggest finds as he emerged as the team's joint-highest wicket-taker, with 16 scalps in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.31. Eleven of these wickets came in the powerplay, the joint-most taken by any bowler in this phase of the match in the tournament.

Delhi's Simarjeet Singh and Mumbai's Tushar Deshpande, who recently clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, are the reserve pace-bowling options for Super Kings.

CSK will play their first IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on March 31, which also happens to be the tournament opener.

The four-time champions will play their first game at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Last year, CSK finished in the ninth position in the points table, having won only four of their 14 matches and collected only eight points.

Chennai Super Kings: Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)Players bought in IPL auction 2023 - Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh)

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana. (ANI)

