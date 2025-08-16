New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis was officially signed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as per the IPL Player Regulations 2025-2027, clause 6.6 under Replacement Players on Saturday.

Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under 'Replacement Players' which states, "A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season. If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee's matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract."

Brevis concluded a memorable debut season (IPL 2025) with the five-time champions with a blistering half-century that helped CSK conclude a disappointing season with a victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT).

After ten appearances for Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2022-24, in which he made 230 runs in 10 matches at an average of 23.00, a strike rate of over 133.72 and the best score of 49, Brevis had a solid season with CSK, scoring 225 runs in six innings at an average of 37.50, strike rate of 180.00, with two fifties. He came in mid-season as an injury replacement for bowler Gurjanpreet Singh, who was bought for a price of RS. 2.2 Crores.

The Chennai Super Kings franchise finished at the 10th spot in the IPL 2025 after winning just four games out of their 14 games in the competition. Last year, the CSK franchise also failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth after winning seven out of their 14 games in the tournament. (ANI)

