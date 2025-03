Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Coming into the match after a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home, CSK made two changes with Jamie Overton coming in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar replacing Deepak Hooda.

RR, who lost their first two games, fielded the same XI.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

