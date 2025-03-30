The Indian Premier League (IPL) is seeing blockbuster matches everyday with teams not letting anyone an inch of space in the race to the top four. In the next match of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings at their home in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 30. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams are coming out of a loss in their last match. This is RR's second match at Guwahati after losing their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The surface happened to be on the slowish side assisting the spinners and the RR batters struggled there. They will look to get some better application from their batters to get a turnaround there. IPL 2025: A Look at Most-Capped Players in Indian Premier League History, From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja; Check Full List.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand are coming out of a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. More than the defeat, there has been controversy over MS Dhoni's batting position and the MA Chidambaram Stadium's pitch. CSK has struggled to chase big scores in the past few years and their batting has not instilled confidence that things can change soon. Ruturaj Gaikwad has left is opening slot and left it for Rahul Tripathi who has struggled against bouncers in both games. Deepak Hooda has failed to stabilise the middle overs and the except for Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, none have looked like scoring runs. The presence of three spinners in their playing XI has also left them a seamer short. Gaikwad will have to address all these problems to get back to winning ways.

It will be another match for Rajasthan Royals where Riyan Parag will continue captaincy. Yashashvi Jaiswal is yet to score impactful runs while Riyan Parag has struggled to set himself with the tempo at number three. Nitish Rana has also not contributed runs the overseas bowling trio of Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana has not been the best weapon for the captain. If the surface is slow again, RR will lose their edge over CSK. But if it is a high scoring game, the RR batters can make a difference as they have played some good cricket with the bat in the opening game against SRH. IPL 2025: Nick Knight Questions Chennai Super Kings’ Tactical Shake-Up, Calls for Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway Reunion.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi