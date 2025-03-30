Delhi Capitals (DC) registered back-to-back wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Axar Patel-led side thrashed the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. Mitchell Starc's maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, followed by a match-winning half-century from opener Faf du Plessis, helped the Delhi-based franchise to register a comprehensive win. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have suffered their second loss in the IPL 2025 season. The Hyderabad-based franchise needs to fix its gap holes. Otherwise, it will be too late for them. ‘Abki Paar 300 Par Keh Rahe the 200 Nahi Ban Rahe’ Funny Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Just 163 During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the match, Pat Cummins decided to bat first. However, his decision to bat first backfired after SRH was bundled out for 163 runs. None of the batters convert their start except for the 23-year-old Aniket Verma. The rising sensation slammed his maiden half-century in the IPL. Verma departed after scoring 74 runs off 41 balls, including 11 boundaries.

For Delhi, veteran speedster Mitchell Starc showcased his class with the ball. The left-arm speedster scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. Starc dismissed key batters Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel. Starc ended up with 5/35 in 3.4 overs. He was supported by ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell.

While chasing 164 runs, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start to the Delhi Capitals. Both added 81 runs for the first wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk departed after scoring 38 runs off 32 balls with the help of six boundaries. Mitchell Starc Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Registers Impressive Figures of 5/35 During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Faf du Plessis played a match-winning knock of 50 off 27 deliveries, including three fours and as many sixes, as Delhi Capitals registered back-to-back victories. Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari was the best bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The leg-spinner took a three-wicket haul, whereas the rest of the bowlers had a poor day, which resulted in a thrashing defeat for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).