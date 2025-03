Mumbai, March 4: Ahead of the 1st semi-final clash between India and Australia on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium, people in Varanasi expressed their support for the Men in Blue. Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have won two games each. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ricky Ponting Picks Jake Fraser-McGurk As Matthew Short’s Replacement for Semi-Final Clash Against India.

India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final. Since their last encounter on November 19, 2023, there has been a complete difference between the two sides that will line up on Tuesday in front of a vibrant crowd in Dubai.

Saifi Ahmed, coach of a cricket academy in the city, said, "...Both teams are equals. Whoever plays better will win. It is our desire for Team India to become champion of the Champions Trophy. Both teams have a good bowling attack, we have a good spin attack..I think entire Team India will do well and we will be the champions.

A local, Deen Dayal Mishra said, "...We have an advantage that we have good spinners and Dubai has a slightly slow track. This makes it quite difficult for Australia to play...So, our focus should be to strategise for Travis Head. The country will motivate and cheer for Team India." IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket Fans in Varanasi Offer Prayers for India’s Win Against Australia in Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Ahead of an all-important clash between two sides, the cricket fans performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev, with the temple priests chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory by playing Dhamru. After the prayers were completed, a cricket fan shared his thoughts about the encounter, stating that the Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely reach the final of the ongoing marquee event.

"We performed special prayers at Sarangnath Shiva temple for Team India's victory against Australia. We have high hopes from Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli should also repeat the brilliant innings played against Pakistan... India will definitely reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy..." a cricket fan said.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)