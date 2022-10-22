Perth, Oct 22 (PTI) Sam Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul as England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 in their Super 12 T20 World Cup Group 1 match here on Saturday.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a valuable 30.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan: Five Bowlers To Watch Out for in T20 World Cup 2022 Clash in Melbourne.

The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.

Curran took a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Thrashes Australia by 89 runs, Ends Their 11-Year Winless Run.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 112 all out in 19.4 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 32; Sam Curran 5/10, Ben Stokes 2/19, Mark Wood 2/23).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)