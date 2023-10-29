IND vs ENG CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Set to Play 100th Match As Captain of Indian Cricket Team

New Delhi [India], October 29: India's World Cup clash against England will go down as a special day in the cricketing life of skipper Rohit Sharma, as he will lead the 'Men In Blue' out on the field for the 100th time on Sunday. While scoring centuries at will for India is not new for Rohit, he is set to acknowledge the applause from the cheering home crowd for a century of a different kind on Sunday. Rohit's journey as the captain of the Indian team began on December 10, 2017, against Sri Lanka in ODI. In late 2021, the dynamic opener took over teammate Virat Kohli in late 2021. Since then he has led India 99 times registering 73 victories, lost 23 and drawn 3 of them, enjoying a win percentage of 73.37. He has captained the Men in Blue in T20I format 51 times, won 39 times and lost 12 times. The shortest format in cricket is where Rohit thrives as he enjoys a scintillating win percentage of 76.47. Indian Cricket Fans Perform 'Havan' Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Lucknow (Watch Video)

In Test format, he has led the Indian team 9 times, won 5, lost 2 and drawn 2 of them. Coming to ODI Rohit has led the Men in Blue 39 times winning 29, losing 9 and drawing 1 of them. He will be looking to take his exceptional captaincy record to a new level as India's clash against England marks his 100th game as captain of the national team. India are yet to be beaten in the 13th edition of the World Cup and a victory will take them a step closer to the final four spots. On the other hand, with mathematical statistics still backing England's chances of making the semi-finals, the Three Lions will be eager to shift the tides in their favour and make one final attempt to change the circumstances.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

