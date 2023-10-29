Indian cricket fans in Varanasi are seen performing 'Havan' ahead of the India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow. India are looking to make it six wins out of six matches and seal the semifinal berth and are all set to face England. It's not only about cricket at this ceremonial fire ceremony held in front of India vs England's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. But beyond the boundary ropes, it is an assertion of faith, optimism, and community spirit. India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

Indian Cricket Fans Perform 'Havan' Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 Match

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Cricket fans perform 'havan' ahead of the India vs England World Cup match in Lucknow today pic.twitter.com/kias0Xarpi — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

