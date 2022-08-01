Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal advanced into the quarter-finals of men's singles events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

World No. 15 Saurav Ghosal, meanwhile, demonstrated as a strong opponent against Canada's David Baillargeon in the men's singles. Saurav Ghosal, India's top-ranked squash player, beat world No. 62 David Baillargeon 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6). Ghosal will take on world No. 34 Greg Lobban of Scotland in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the women's singles, Joshna Chinappa, 35, quashed a strong challenge from the lively 21-year-old Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand and won the round of 16 match 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6) to advance into the next stage.

Earlier, Joshna Chinappa was caught off guard in the first game after Kaitlyn Watts made a brisk start.

However, Joshna Chinappa, the reigning world champion in women's doubles, gained on her younger opponent by first levelling at 8-8, and then winning the next three points to take the 1-0 lead.

In the second game, world No. 95 Kaitlyn Watts' pulled off a reverse against the world No. 17 Indian squash player. Joshna Chinappa was leading initially but struggled to match the pace of Kaitlyn Watts.

With her back against the wall, Joshna Chinappa, far superior tactically, stormed back with better placements and take the next two games 11-4 and 11-6.

Joshna Chinappa, looking for her first gold in singles at CWG, will take on world No. 20 Hollie Naughton from Canada in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

