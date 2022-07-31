The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is being played in Birmingham, England. India currently ranks 8th in the CWG 2022 medal tally after the Indian weightlifters bagged a total of 4 medals, including one gold, two silver, and a bronze. Sanket Sagar was the first athlete to win a medal for India at the quadrennial showpiece. He won a silver in the men’s 55 kg weightlifting, while Mirabai Chanu defended her title after snatching gold in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting. So let's move ahead and look at the Indian athletes that are going to be in action on day 4 August 01. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

The Indian men's hockey team will play their second group stage match against hosts England. They will be trying to achieve the benchmark set by the Indian women’s hockey team who won both of their first two group stage matches and are currently leading their group. The mixed Indian badminton team arrives at the quarter-final against South Africa on a winning streak and it is highly anticipated that they will advance to the semi-finals.

A total of four Indian boxers will be competing in the men’s Round of 16, each at a different weight class. And about four judoka will be representing India, two men and two women on Day 4 as they compete in the round of 16 elimination. Apart from these Indian athletes will also compete in swimming, table tennis, and weightlifting. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 4 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Swimming Sajan Prakash (03:30 pm), Suyash Jadhav (12:45 am), Niranjan Mukundan (12:45 am) Boxing Sumit (12:45 am), Amit (04:45 pm), MD Hussamuddin (06:00 pm), Sagar (01:00 am) Weightlifting Ajay Singh (02:00 pm), Harjinder Kaur (11:00 pm) Badminton Mixed Team Semifinals (03:30 pm) Men’s Hockey India vs England (08:30 pm) Judo Vijay Yadav (2:30 pm), Jasleen Saini (2:30 pm), Sushila Devi(2:30 pm), Suchika Tariyal(2:30 pm) Table Tennis Women’s Team (02:00 pm)

India have had a decent outing so far at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and will be aiming to continue that. The country’s most successful campaign came in 2010 in Delhi and they will be hoping to either match or surpass it.

