Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Saurav Ghosal created history on Wednesday as he won India's first ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games here.

Displaying excellent form in the men's singles bronze medal match, Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6 11-1 11-4.

Ghosal, 35, took the first game quite comfortably against home favourite Willstrop and extended his domination by winning the second game by a bigger margin to place himself within striking distance of scripting history.

The third game was also won without much difficulty.

It was a fine comeback by Ghosal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinals on Tuesday.

