New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Legendary South African cricketer Dale Steyn has opened up about why England star player Liam Livingstone is a valuable all-rounder.

Speaking on the 'TATA IPL Auction Most Wanted' show, JioStar expert Dale Steyn praised Livingstone's quality of contributing with the bat and bowl. He added that the England all-rounder brings extensive experience from playing across global leagues.

"Liam Livingstone is the kind of player who can clear any boundary with ease and will be highly sought after by most teams. He also contributes with the ball, bowling both leg-spin and off-spin, and brings plenty of experience from playing leagues worldwide. He's the sort of batter who creates a fear factor -- captains often bring on their best bowlers early when he's at the crease," former South Africa cricketer Steyn said.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) parted ways with the England all-rounder Livingstone.

The 32-year-old played 10 matches in the IPL 2025 season. Livingstone scored 112 runs in 10 games, including one half-century. With the ball, he picked up just wickets.

IPL has finalised the list of players for the 2026 season. The list features 350 players who will be up for bidding at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players. The pool also includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, bringing fresh talent and depth to this year's auction.

RCB Retained Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar.

RCB Released Players: Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee. (ANI)

