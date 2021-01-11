New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Monday congratulated India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy. Soon after the news came in, cricketers started extending their wishes to the couple.

"Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the baby girl, A very warm welcome to the club!," Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter. Lots of love to the little one."

Legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love."

Welcoming Kohli and Anushka to the "wonderful world of parenting", former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote: "Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting."

Hardik Pandya tweeted: "Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."

Kohli's IPL team RCB wrote: "The RCB family just got bigger and cuter! Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of their daughter. Wishing the three of you the best of health and happiness. #Virushka."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child. "Many congratulations," the BCCI wrote while re-tweeting Kohli's post.

Earlier, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli wrote.

Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The ethereal couple got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Skipper Kohli played just the first Test of the ongoing four-match Test series and then returned to India for the birth of his first child. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. This after they won the second Test at the MCG. The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin on January 15 at The Gabba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)