Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) South Africa were all out for 408 in their first innings in reply to India's 245 on day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar Score Half-Centuries To Take Women in Blue to 282/8.

Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar (185), Gerald Coetzee (19), Kagiso Rabada (1), Nandre Burger (0) and Temba Bavuma (0) were the batters dismissed.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Arsenal vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India: 245 all out.

South Africa: 408 all out in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 4/69, Mohammed Siraj 2/91).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)