Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Day 8 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 (Zone B) witnessed Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy emerge victorious in their respective Sub Junior games. Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Hubli Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective junior category matches, as per a release from Hockey India.

In the first sub-junior category match, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy edged past Cuddalore Hockey Academy 2-1 in a thrilling game. Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy Captain S Lakshmanan Sri (6') gave an early lead to his team by converting a penalty corner, following which Cuddalore Hockey Academy Captain Kowshik (29') netted an equaliser to put his side back into the game. However, Jaffer Hussain J (60') scored a superb field goal in the very last minute of the match to steal the victory for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Also Read | Shadows Under Shine: Why Hardik Pandya’s Shock Trade to Mumbai Indians Is A Dark Spot For IPL Future.

The second sub-junior category match of the day also turned out to be a thriller as it witnessed late drama with SAIL Hockey Academy defeating Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 2-1. Hasti Anand (21', 59') opened the scoring as well as netted the winning goal for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Mohd Rizwan Khan (52') scored the solitary goal for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur.

In the first junior category match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 20-0. Satish Munda (2', 3', 35', 59') and Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (5', 23', 40', 54') scored four goals each, while Pritam Ekka (7', 22, 43') netted a hat-trick. Rohit Singh Irengbam (10', 36', 50', 60'), Nishant Kujur (19', 48', 49'), and Amarjit Singh Ningombam (39', 53') were also on the scoresheet.

Also Read | Sports Illustrated Published Articles on Its Website by Fake Writers With AI-Generated Photos, Says Report.

In the second junior category match of the day, Hubli Hockey Academy defeated Republican Sports Club 4-2. Captain Akash Suresh Hulakund (1') and Pavan Kesu Jadhav (30') scored a goal each to put their team ahead. Sachin Rushi Rajgade (34', 35') scored two quick goals to bring the Republican Sports Club back to level terms. However, Raju Manoj Gayakwad (37') and Pavan Raghavendra Dodmani (57') found the net once each to ensure victory for the Hubli Hockey Academy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)