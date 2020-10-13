Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag said Delhi Capitals are a "very strong" side to face but he is confident that his team will do well against them when the two teams come face to face.

"We've been playing well but having been committing some small errors which have hurt us in the previous games. Delhi Capitals are a very strong side to face, we, however, believe in ourselves as a team and believe that we can do well. We are focussing on the process rather than the results and are looking to work hard and give our all in the games to come," Parag said in an official press release.

Also Read | DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed on the sixth spot on the points table with six points. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, hold the second position with 10 points, only behind Mumbai Indians.

After suffering four consecutive defeats in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals registered a brilliant five-wicket win in their previous game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also Read | SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Jaydev Unadkat believes that his side's victory against SRH was a "very important win" for the team.

"The win against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a very important win for us and we hope to gain on that momentum change through that win with some good performances. Our intention is to always give our best on the field both individually and as a team and that will be our focus against Delhi in the next game," he said.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)