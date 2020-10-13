IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in a must-win situation when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. MS Dhoni’s side have won just two of their last seven matches in IPL 2020 and need to score consecutive wins to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming details of SRH vs CSK match in IPL 2020 should scroll down for all information. SRH vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three and lost four of the seven matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. They are placed fifth in the points table and also need wins to stay afloat in the playoffs race. They lost to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game after dominating the match for major periods. David Warner’ side will, however, be confident having beaten CSK just two weeks ago by seven runs in the first meeting this IPL season. SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 29 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the SRH vs CSK match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 29 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action of the SRH vs CSK match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

