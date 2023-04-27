New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has come up with a strict code of conduct guidelines for its players after a cricketer from the franchise misbehaved with a woman at a party, as per reports.

The code of conduct was issued after DC's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The incident of misbehaviour with the woman happened a few days before the win at a franchise party. But there are no details of the incident or mention of it in the code of conduct.

The advisory also adds that fines and termination of contracts will be the punishments for breach of any kind. It has been done to protect the side's image.

Currently, DC is at the bottom position in the IPL 2023 points table. They have a total of four points after two wins and five losses in seven games. They will again take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on April 29. (ANI)

