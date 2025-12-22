New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): As the DC School Cup nears its grand finale, Modern School Barakhamba Road crushed Laxman Public School by 101 runs while St Thomas School demolished St Mark's by 7 wickets to set up a blockbuster final on December 24th at Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, according to a release.

In semi-final 1, Modern School Barakhamba Road dominated Laxman Public School by 101 runs. Batting first, opener Tanmay Chaudhary smashed 90 off 53 to set the tone, followed by skipper Varun Sharma's classy 101* off 44, propelling Modern to 244/3 in 20 overs. In the chase, Avyam Jain struck early, and Modern's bowlers maintained discipline - Avi Sharma (2/19) and Mahir Singh (2/15) led the way to restrict Laxman to 143/8.

Also Read | When is IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview.

In semi-final 2, St Thomas School thrashed St Mark's School by 7 wickets. Bowling first, St Thomas dismantled them for 62, led by Shivam Thakur (2/5), Akshat Parashar (2/12), and Kushagra Deswal (2/20). The chase was a stroll despite St Mark's taking 3 wickets - St Thomas reached 64/3 in 9.2 overs, as per a release.

The boys' and girls' finals are set for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, offering young players invaluable exposure on this historic international venue. Modern School Barakhamba Road face St Thomas School in the boys' showpiece. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Ek Mahine Mein Hindi Nahi Seekhi To...': Delhi BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary Threatens African Football Coach Publicly in Patparganj Park, Faces Social Media Ire (Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)