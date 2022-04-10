Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.

In reply, skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 54 but Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.

Spin-pace duo of Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) shared seven wickets between them, while Shardul Thakur (2/30) and Lalit Yadav (1/8) also chipped in.

Sunil Narine was the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 215 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61, Sunil Narine 2/21)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all-out in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 54; Kuldeep Yadav 4/35, Khaleel Ahmed 3/25).

