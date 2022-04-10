Barcelona will aim to continue their good form when they face Levante in La Liga on Monday, April 11. The match would be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia and it is set to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Xavi has scripted a massive turnaround with the club and has made them a contender for a top-four spot in La Liga. The Catalan giants have won six matches in La Liga on the trot and would be aiming to continue that good form. They are currently placed second on the La Liga 2021-22 points table, 12 short of Real Madrid at the top. Cristiano Ronaldo Issues Apology After Smashing Fan’s Phone, Read Full Statement

Levante on the other hand, are in the relegation zone currently with them needing to avoid a defeat against an in-form Barca outfit. Barcelona drew their last game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.

When is Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Levante vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 11, 2022 (Monday) at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Levante vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Levante vs Barcelona clash.

