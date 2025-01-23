New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organisation Svayam on Thursday felicitated the country's team for winning the recently-concluded Physical Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka.

At a function of DCCI, organised in the presence of its joint secretary Abhay Pratap, founder-chairperson of Svayam Sminu Jindal, the team was honoured for its stellar performance in the PD Championship Trophy 2025.

Also Read | WWE on Netflix Getting Costlier After Authorities Confirm Significant Rise in Plan Prices: Report.

Svayam announced a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)