Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Bulls defeated Hyderabad Eagles by nine wickets to win the second T10 Women's Deaf Premier League here on Friday.

The Hyderabad Eagles posted 71/7 and Delhi Bulls took 7.5 overs to chase down the target.

Delhi Bulls were awarded Rs one lakh while Hyderabad Eagles received Rs 50,000 as runners-up.

Joshna of the Hyderabad Eagles won the woman-of-the-series as well best bowler awards. Her teammate Chanani was adjudged the best fielder.

Akansha of Delhi Bulls won the Super Sixes Award.

The three-day tournament brought together five specially-abled women's teams -- UP Warriors, Mumbai Stars, Bangalore Badshahs and the two finalists -- who competed across 11 matches.

