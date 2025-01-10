SA20 2025 Points Table Updated: MI Cape Town kickstarted SA20 2025 on a high by winning the first match of the season, against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a massive margin of 97 runs. That victory has put them right at the top of the SA20 2025 points table with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 4.850. One of the world's most exciting T20 leagues, the SA20 is back with its third edition. Six teams-MI Cape Town, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals will go up against each other in what is expected to be a fascinating competition with the top prize on offer. For SA20 2025 points table including Net Run Rate, read below. On Which Channel SA20 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch South Africa T20 League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The format for SA20 is a pretty simple one. Six teams will face each other twice in the group stage and in the end, the sides that finish in the top four will make it to the playoffs. The top two teams will qualify for Qualifier 1 with the winner making it directly to the SA20 2025 final. The Eliminator on the other hand, will see the third and fourth-placed sides battle it out. The team which loses Qualifier 1 will get another shot at making the final when they take on the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The SA20 2025 final will be played in Johannesburg on February 8. SA20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Africa T20 League Season 3.

SA20 2025 Points Table Updated

Pos Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 MI Cape Town 1 1 0 0 5 4.850 2 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1 0 1 0 0 -4.850 3 Durban’s Super Giants 4 Joburg Super Kings 5 Paarl Royals 6 Pretoria Capitals

(Important Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

Each team will get four points for a win and an additional bonus point will be awarded in case of a side securing a victory with a run rate 1.25 times more than that of the opposition. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been the most dominant side in SA20 so far, winning both the editions of the tournament. They will aim for a hat-trick of titles, which would be a massive achievement but the task will be far from easy, especially with other teams assembling power-packed squads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).