Borussia Dortmund are sixth in the points table in the German Bundesliga with 25 points from 15 games. The club have managed just two wins in their last five games and this term they are yet to achieve the heights so far this campaign, but they remain a quality team that can beat anyone one their day. Visitors Leverkusen too are flying high and have won their previous nine games in all competitions. Manager Xabi Alonso knows how to get the best out of this squad and the team is building momentum at the right time. Borussia Dortmund versus Bayer Leverkusen will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:00 AM IST. Borussia Dortmund Facing Crucial Bayer Leverkusen Test As Bundesliga 2024–25 Resumes.

Nicklas Sule has an ankle injury and will not be available for Borussia Dortmund while suspension keeps Pascal Gross out. Emre Can in midfield will use all his experience to shield the backline. Julian Brandt remains the team’s talisman going forward and his ability to create in tight spaces will be key. Maximilian Beier will play the target man upfront.

Florian Wirtz and Nathan Tella in the final third will shoulder the task of creating goals for Bayer Leverkusen. Patrik Schick is the pick for the striker position and he is central to their free-flowing football. Exequiel Palacios will maintain the tempo of the game in midfield.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Match in Bundesliga 2024-25? Know Date, Time and Venue

Borussia Dortmund square off against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bundesliga 2024–25: Germany Football Federation Awards VfL Bochum 2-0 Win Over Union Berlin After Goalkeeper Hit by Firelighter,

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide Bundesliga 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans looking to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need to have a subscription for the same. It should be a cracking contest with the tie ending in a 2-3 away win for the visitors.

