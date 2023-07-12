Sussex [UK], July 12 (ANI): English defender Lewis Dunk has signed a new deal until 2026 with Brighton & Hove Albion football club.

As per the official website of Brighton & Hove Albion it stated, "We are pleased to announce that Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract that runs until June 2026."

The skipper passed the 400-appearance mark for the club during the 2022/23 season, that landmark coming in our FA Cup victory over Stoke City.

Lewis made his senior debut at the end of the 2009/10 season, before making a handful of appearances the following campaign as we were promoted from League One.

He has been a regular in the first team since the 2014/15 season, playing 43 matches during our promotion season to the Premier League, before being appointed captain in 2019.

The academy graduate has now made 416 Albion appearances – during which time he won his first England cap, as he played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over the USA in 2018.

Last season he captained us to our best-ever top-flight finish, as we ended the campaign in sixth spot, sealing European qualification for the first time.

Brighton's manager Roberto De Zerbi said, “Long live the captain, I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.” (ANI)

