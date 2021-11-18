New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the 4th IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy National T20 Tournament for the Blind here on Thursday.

The match was played at the Saket Sports Complex.

As many as 384 visually impaired players from 24 states are competing for the trophy in the tournament across six grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

Delhi restricted Tamil Nadu to 171 for three after the visiting side decide to bat first. Delhi chased down the target with three wickets to spare.

The tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled.

